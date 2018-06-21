Bakersfield, Calif. - Court documents obtained by 23ABC News are shedding new light about Nicholas Quintana, 19, who is accused of killing local attorney Marco Vargas.

The documents state Quintana is possibly tied to other crimes, including armed robbery and child abuse.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is also suspected of robbing a local restaurant at gunpoint back in April. According to court documents,on April 12, a man wearing a black mask armed with a rifle entered the El Pollo Loco on Gosford Road, demanding money before taking off.

When Quintana was arrested, he allegedly was found with a black rifle and black ski mask.

Documents also show that investigators allegedly found text messages between Quintana and his girlfriend, discussing the robbery making the news and joking how the described height did not match his standing.

Back in November 2017, Vargas was stabbed and killed.

Documents stating that he met the suspected killer Quintana on a dating app called "MeetMe."

The documents show Vargas had conversations with multiple men on the app, inviting them to come to his apartment to have sex. One of those people was Quintana.

On November 29, Bakersfield Police officers responded to the Golden Valley Luxury Apartments near Hosking Road and Monitor Street. There, they found Vargas with multiple stab wounds on the ground. Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance video from a nearby address the night of the Vargas' death shows a car similar to Quintana's arriving at the apartment complex around midnight and leaving after the homicide.

Documents show they also discovered Vargas' cellphone and Mac Book were missing the night of his death. His cell phone was then found in a storm drain in Long Beach.

Quintana's cell phone records show he was in the area of where the murder happened around the same time. His cell phone was then tracked to Long Beach, near where Vargas' phone was found.

After his arrest, Quintana told police he did not know Vargas and had not been in the area of his murder. Detectives located an assault rifle in his trunk with the serial number obliterated.

Quintana is charged with first-degree murder and manufacturing or transporting an assault rifle. He is also due in court in September for willful cruelty to a child and felony battery.