Dodgers facing Giants for Opening Day

Natalie Tarangioli
10:53 AM, Mar 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: A general view during the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Josh Lefkowitz
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday for Opening Day.

The first pitch is at 4:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

On Monday, a local Boys & Girls Club member from Bakersfield sang the National Anthem at the Dodgers' game.

RELATED: Local Dodgers fan has a sports memorabilia collection that takes up his whole living room

RELATED: Local Dodgers fans watch Game 7 in unique way

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News