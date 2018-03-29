Dodgers facing Giants for Opening Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday for Opening Day.

The first pitch is at 4:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Plan ahead! Here's everything you need to know about #OpeningDayLA at Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/7gjz9DNlrY pic.twitter.com/MoQJsYOT5F — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2018

On Monday, a local Boys & Girls Club member from Bakersfield sang the National Anthem at the Dodgers' game.

