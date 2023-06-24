Watch Now
Dogs dumped on Olive Drive, KCSO currently investigating

The dogs are now in good hands with the Because We Care Rescue in Washington state.
A local resident found three dogs dumped behind the Grocery Outlet on Olive Drive. They were found by cashier Kristina Jacober who works at the store.
Dogs Dumped
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 23, 2023
Jacober said she found the dogs on Tuesday, but she wasn't able to capture the dogs until Thursday.

23ABC spoke to Nick Cullen with Kern County Animal Services. He said the dogs are now in good hands with the Because We Care Rescue in Washington state.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they don't know who's responsible for dumping the dogs but they're currently investigating the incident.

