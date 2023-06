BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When thinking about your local Elks Lodge you may think about their four pillars: charity, justice, fidelity, and brotherly love. What you may forget is they also know how to have a good time.

23ABCs Ava Kershner takes us inside the Downtown Bakersfield Elks Lodge and gives us a sneak peek of their upcoming event in this Doing Downtown.

Bakersfield Elks Lodge | DOING DOWNTOWN

Bakersfield Elks Lodge

1616 30th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

(661) 323-7535