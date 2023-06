BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Homemade sauces, authentic Italian wine, freshly sliced meats and cheeses and more fill the deli and restaurant in Downtown Bakersfield known as Luigi’s. 23ABC's Ava Kershner takes a dive into the rich history of the long-standing location in this week's Doing Downtown.

