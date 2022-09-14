Dolores Huerta Foundation and Building Healthy Communities Kern present Voter Education Candidate Forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation and Building Healthy Communities Kern are teaming up to present a voter education candidate forum on Wednesday, September 14th. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to end at 8 p.m.

The forum, simply known as the Voter Education Candidate Forum, will focus on the Bakersfield City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors elections and candidates, specifically Bakersfield City Council Wards 3 and 7 and District 3 of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. The event will also touch on the Kern County November ballot, as well as Measure J and Measure K.

The Voter Education Candidate Forum will be held at the Beale Library on Truxtun Ave. The event is free for the public. Interpretation services in Spanish and Punjabi will be available.

For more information, contact Fabiola DeCaratachea, Director of Communications for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, at 559-816-2780 or Lori Pesante, Director of Civic Engagement for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, at 661-204-9843.