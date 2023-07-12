Dolores Huerta Foundation receives $7 million grant for Peace and Justice Cultural Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local nonprofit organization has received more funding from the state for the establishment of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Downtown Bakersfield.

According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the nonprofit received a $7 million grant to create the new 32,000-square-foot building. The grant follows an initial state allocation of $15 million in 2021.

The new center aims to become a multicultural community center complex, which officials say will create educational opportunities, advocate for social change, empower the community, and provide assistance to those in need.

For more information on the Delores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center, visit DoloresHuerta.org.