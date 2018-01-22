Domino's on North Chester Avenue reopens with 81 percent inspection score

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Domino's on North Chester Avenue has reopened after closing when an inspector found a dead rat under the water heater and rodent droppings.
As the Domino's has reopened they have received an inspection rate of 81 percent from Public Health.
There recent violations where one dropping found under storage rack in the storage area, lacking paper towels in restrooms, and a leak from the ceiling panel.
