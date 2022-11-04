Downtown Business Association to hold Block to Block Luncheon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Downtown Business Association (DBA) will hold a luncheon dedicated to the progress of the Downtown Block to Block Project on Thursday, November 17th. The Block to Block Luncheon will be held at Lino's Venue on H Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Block to Block Project aims to add walking patrols to streets across Downtown Bakersfield. During the luncheon, Malanie Farmer, President of the DBA, will present a yearly review of the first phase of the Block to Block Project and an update on phase two and the Downtown Security Patrol.

Along with the review and update, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will appoint new block captains to the security patrol and Greg Terry, the Bakersfield Police Chief, will give an update on crime in the community.

The Block to Block Luncheon will be presented by the California Water Service and is sponsored by Golden Empire Transit, Bakersfield Hyundai, and O&A Security.

Tickets to the luncheon are $65 for the general public and $55 for members of the DBA. To make a reservation, call 661-325-5892 or visit the DBA website.