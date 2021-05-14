Dr. Jason Hodgson to become new Taft Union High School District Superintendent

TAFT, Calif. — The members of the Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Dr. Jason Hodgson will be appointed as Superintendent of Taft Union High School District on May 17.

Dr. Hodgson has been an educator for 22 years. He began his career as an English teacher at Arvin High School, where he also served as Health Careers Academy Coordinator, Dean of Athletics and Activities, and Assistant Principal for Instruction.

After six years as assistant principal, he became Principal at Standard Middle School in Oildale.

In 2016 Dr. Hodgson joined a leadership team at the office of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, forming the Kern Learning Network to support the county’s 47 school districts and four charter schools.

Dr. Hodgson’s support for teachers and educational leaders continued when he became Director of Professional Development at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District in 2018. He led the creation of PVB University, a model program for teacher-led professional development, serving over 950 teachers and administrators.

According to the superintendent, “It was through his leadership that we were the first large district to bring back all students for in-person instruction.”