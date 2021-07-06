Driver involved in a fiery crash in Northwest Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked semi and burst into flames on Monday has been identified.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Dylon McGee was driving on Old Farm Road near the intersection of Palm Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign. For an unknown reason, McGee veered left and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer that was parked along Old Farm Road. The car then caught fire.

Covering Kern County Good samaritans help rescue man from burning car Alex Bell, 23ABC

People in the neighborhood heard the crash and attempted to put out the flames using garden hoses, buckets, and even water bottles.

"At this time, it's believed that either he was distracted, fell asleep, or possibly under the influence," said CHP Sgt. Richard Pierce on the day of the accident. "We had several motorists stop and neighbors come out and start firefighting and tried to put the fire out. They just didn't have enough water to put the fire out. But they were able to beat the flames back."

Videos show neighbors trying to extinguish car fire

Firefighters arrived shortly after and worked fast to get the driver out of the burning vehicle.

McGee was transported to a local hospital suffering from major injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.