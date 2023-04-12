Driver of stolen car crashes into building in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen car into a building in Wasco while driving under the influence on Tues, April 11.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a call reporting a crash around 10:30 a.m. Deputies from the KCSO Wasco Substation were sent to the 600 block of Central Avenue, where upon arrival, they discovered a car crashed into a building. The driver, later identified as Steven Castillo, 21, had attempted to flee the scene but was found nearby. No one was injured in the crash.

Following an investigation, deputies discovered that the car Castillo was driving was a stolen vehicle from Shafter. It was also determined that Castillo was driving under the influence.

Castillo was arrested and transported to the Kern County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, possession of nitrous oxide, hit-and-run, destroying evidence, and driving without a license.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

A video of the crash can be watched below. The footage was caught on a Ring doorbell.