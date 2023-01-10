Driver shot at on Stockdale Highway talks about his experience

Content warning: This story contains mentions of suicide and an active shooter situation

It was supposed to be just another trip to Taft, but it became a moment of life or death for 18-year-old Sebastian Alvidrez when his car was shot at on Stockdale Highway. He'd been on his way to Taft to see his girlfriend, something he does twice a week.

"I was able to recognize him cocking it [a firearm] back, loading it, and that is when he started apologizing at me, and he started shooting at me after that," said Alvidrez, adding he never thought something like this would happen.

"Once he shot at me, I took off all the way there," said Alvidrez.

Alvidrez, a baseball player at Taft College, says he's gone through active shooter training before, and he feels sad that it has come to this.

"It's crazy that it's starting to happen more often, and it is just not right," said Alvidrez.

Alvidrez' mother Tiffani has also had active shooter training, since she works as a school counselor. She says the call she got following the shooting felt like a nightmare.

"I hate to say it, but I know people will have to go through this at some point, I just never thought it was us," said Tiffani Alvidrez. "It is tragic."

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle the shooter was driving became disabled at the scene and was located with numerous rounds of ammunition. By the time deputies got there, the shooter, whose identity has not been released, had died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The whole situation has Sebastian Alvidrez warning others to be more cautious.

"If anything happens, just don't stick around," recommends Alvidrez. "Just book it and leave."

It's exactly what he did. Alvidrez says he heard six shots fired, so he ducked while he was driving away. He didn't realize his tire had been hit, but fortunately, a good Samaritan noticed Alvidrez' tire going flat and drove him to a nearby gas station where his mother picked him up.

23ABC A close up of the flat tire Sebastian Alvidrez was left with as a result of his encounter with a shooter on Stockdale Highway. The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.

Tiffani Alvidrez says the family will be forever thankful for the Samaritan.

"I was so grateful," said Alvidrez. "He didn't have to stop. He could have just kept going, but he is an angel."

Although they say this was not the best way to start the new year, the Alvidrez family says they're happy their son is safe, and thank the stranger who helped him get to safety.