Drug overdoses spike nearly 30% during pandemic

It’s an issue happening all around the world, including here in Kern County. The U.S is seeing a record number of deaths due to drug overdoses, spiking nearly 30% during the pandemic.

According to the CDC there were more than 93,000 reported deaths from overdoses in 2020, which is about 20,000 more than the previous year, and one drug in particular is a focus of those numbers.

Nura Chacon with Action Family Counseling says, “Fentanyl. Fentanyl overdoses comes to mind. Because that’s the thing these days with the kids and its just so heartbreaking. It makes me very emotional to think of our young people dying like that.”

Chacon says this because Opioids made up nearly three quarters of those who died from drug overdoses in 2020, with 48 states in the U.S, including California, seeing a rise. Making it the largest annual increase in at least 50 years.

If you or someone you know is in need of help here is a list of resources:

Action Family Counseling: 661-325-4357 or 661- 325- HELP

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services: 661-868-6600

Substance Use Division with Kern BHRS: 661-868-6453

Crisis Services with Kern BHRS: 661-868-8000