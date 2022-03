BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield can expect a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night.

It is expected to be somewhere within city limits beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When DUI checkpoints are publicized studies show that crashes involving an impaired driver are reduced by up to 20-percent.

As always call 9-1-1 if you suspect a drunk driver.