PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to hire employees during the Porterville College Job Fair on Tues, April 18.

Eagle Mountain Casino says that it is looking to hire close to 100 team members. The casino is expected to collect resumes and conduct on-site interviews. Potential employees are encouraged to dress to impress.

The Job Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit the Eagle Mountain Casino website.