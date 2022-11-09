Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Eagle Moutain Casino in Porterville will hold a job fair at the Oak Pit on Wednesday, November 16th. The hiring event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

The Eagle Mountain Casino is specifically looking for new employees for its food and beverage department. Open positions include but are not limited to Cook, Host, Bartender, Cocktail Server, and Steakhouse Cook.

"We will be expecting a lot from our new team members, especially those working in the food and beverage department, as they will be the main point of contact for the guests," said Jessica James, Beverage Manager at Eagle Mountain Casino.

All open positions are listed on Eagle Mountain Casino's website. For more information, call (559) 788-1877.