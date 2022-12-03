Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair, looking to hire 450

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville on Wednesday, December 14th. The event is in partnership with Employment Connection.

There will be over 100 job positions available for applicants at the Eagle Mountain Casino Job Fair, both full-time and part-time. Positions Eagle Mountain Casino is hiring for include cooks, servers, slot attendants, card dealers, revenue auditors, cashiers, maintenance workers, bartenders, dishwashers, hosts, and custodians.

“We are still looking to fill 450 positions overall”, said Charles Farmer, Director of Human Resources at Eagle Mountain Casino.

The job fair will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. Eagle Mountain Casino asks that attendees dress well and carry a resume with them.

All jobs will be posted on Eagle Mountain Casino's website. For more information, call (559) 788-1877.