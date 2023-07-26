East Bakersfield's Night Market is a place for fun, family, and community

EAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When the sun goes down, the East Bakersfield Night Markets sprouts up. The market features food trucks, local vendors, music, and a lively atmosphere. The people there say it's a family-friendly way for the community to come together and support local businesses.

"There's, like, a lot of people here," said Destinee Davis. "It's fun, it's chill, there is good music, I love the Spanish. Feeling a little Latin."

The East Bakersfield Night Market has been around for a month, and organizer Adriana Mercado says more people are showing up every week.

"Went out one night to L.A. and we got the idea from a night market, which was El Gato Night Market, and from there we said, 'Ya know, why don't we have something like that over here in town for our community?'" said Mercado.

Mercado says the market gives people a chance to support small and local vendors.

"We want them to come out and have fun and enjoy, get to experience local vendors that we have here - vendors who they don't see at your regular mall," said Mercado.

Vendors like Diego Mondragon, who sells handcrafted Mexican accessories.

"It's more cultural here than like a typical farmers market. You're going to find a lot of Mexican items, Latin items, Hispanic items here compared to a normal farmers market, where it's like a whole different vibe here," said Mondragon. "I like the night culture as well."

Melvin Lee, owner of Semper Fries, says the market gives families a chance to find something everyone will like.

"Sit down, have a good time with your family, and it's not about having one thing for dinner. It's about having multiple things and supporting small businesses," said Lee.

One person visiting the night market, Adelyn Bravo, was impressed by the food options.

"I got the Korean barbecue and the Korean corndog with the potatoes. That was really good, and I was surprised because it's from a truck, you know?" said Bravo. "Wasn't expecting that from a truck."

Bravo is from East Bakersfield and came to the night market with her family. She says the music is her favorite thing about the market.

"The DJ, because I don't see that a lot."

Night markets may become more popular around the state. California Assembly Bill 441 would create a dedicated permit for night markets, which would make them easier for people to start and maintain.

Assemblymember Matt Haney of District 17 (San Francisco) says there is currently no such permit issued at the state level.

"There are too many bureaucratic hurdles and red tape. Right now, farmers' markets and night markets are required to go through permitting every couple of months. There's a new process, there's a new application, there's additional fees," said Haney.

Haney says AB 441 would make farmers and night market permits valid for a year.

"Making it a lot easier for neighborhoods and communities to start farmers markets and night markets all over because of what they can do to bring energy, life, and community," said Haney.

In the meantime, Mercado says they hope to bring some new ideas to the night market in the future.

"We are actually planning to bring actual live entertainment - mariachi, rumba, norteño," said Mercado. "We're looking for things for the kids to do, maybe some activities, maybe like a jumper."

In the end, resident Destinee Davis sums up the feeling easily.

"I love the vibes here."

The East Bakersfield Night Market takes place from 7:00 to 11:30 pm every Friday and Saturday at 6211 East Brundage Lane (between Sterling and Fairfax) in East Bakersfield.