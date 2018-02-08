Eastbound and westbound shoulders of Garces Highway closed for several months

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The eastbound and westbound shoulders of Garces Highway between Scofield and Magnolia Avenues will be closed for bridge work starting in February through October.
The work is part of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.
The deadly flu epidemic is continuing to sweep across California leaving nearly 100 people dead including a local mother of five. Now to…
Beardsley Jr. High School band director received the $1,000 Print Centers Teacher Scholarship Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dutch lender Rabobank's California unit agreed Wednesday to pay $369 million to settle allegations that it lied to…
The eastbound and westbound shoulders of Garces Highway between Scofield and Magnolia Avenues will be closed for bridge work…