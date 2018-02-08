Eastbound and westbound shoulders of Garces Highway closed for several months

Johana Restrepo
5:46 PM, Feb 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The eastbound and westbound shoulders of Garces Highway between Scofield and Magnolia Avenues will be closed for bridge work starting in February through October.

The work is part of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

 

