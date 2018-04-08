Eighth Annual Lowrider Car Show and Super Hop scheduled for Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of cars and motorcycles will be on display at one of Kern County's best car shows of the year.

The eighth annual Lowrider Car Show and Super Hop, hosted by the Aztec Image Car Club, will be held at the Kern County Museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be food and music. Tickets are $15 and free for children 10 an younger.

Proceeds from the car show benefit the Jamison Children's Center, The Mendiburu Magic Foundation and the Kern County Museum.