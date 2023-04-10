Elderly man fatally hit by truck in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 73-year-old man is dead after being struck by a Peterbilt truck in Oildale on Sat, April 8.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified of a crash on Highway 65 near Merle Haggard Drive around 1:31 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that an elderly man had been struck by a 2020 Peterbilt truck before falling into the west shoulder of the southbound lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Following an investigation, the CHP determined that the man was walking southbound in the southbound lane of Highway 65, south of Imperial Avenue. The truck, which was also traveling southbound, hit the man as he walked "directly in the path of the Peterbilt."

According to the CHP, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

