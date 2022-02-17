Enhanced law enforcement operations to be held at Panorama Park this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Park rangers will be conducting law enforcement operations this Saturday at Panorama Park and will go through Monday morning at 2 a.m.

Operation Safe Park is an effort to limit illegal activity at the park. Law enforcement operations will focus on parking, traffic, and code violations, particularly between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Panorama Park spans 38 acres and runs 1.5 miles along Panorama Drive in northeast Bakersfield and is part of the Kern River Parkway.

The park is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day, including the small parking lot located at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard. Parking along the length of the park on the north side of Panorama Drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited.