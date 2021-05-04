Escaped inmate Tyrone Johnson still missing, authorities now investigating jail

(KERO) — Officials have begun the investigation into the Lerdo Justice Facility after two inmates escaped from custody last week.

David Palms and Tyrone Johnson were in the jail awaiting trial for the shooting of Major Sutton, along with his pregnant mother and older brother on Nov. 10, 2017.

On April 28, they escaped from the facility at around 1:45 a.m.

Palms was arrested later that day in Shafter. Johnson is still at large and believed to be armed.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said detectives and the Special Investigations Division are leading the investigation into the whereabouts of Johnson and into anyone aiding in the escape or assisting in concealing his whereabouts.

Now, KCSO is also looking into exactly how the two men escaped from the jail in the first place.

KCSO said its Professional Standards Unit is conducting a complete assessment of the facility to determine the circumstances of the escape and any flaws of the building or staff that need to be addressed. The Sheriff’s Office will release its findings once the investigation has been completed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, Secret Witness at 661-322-4040, or 9-1-1.