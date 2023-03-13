Evacuation order in place for Pond community in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) announced an evacuation order for the City of Wasco on Sun, March 12.

The department says that if you live or work near the community of Pond, there is now an evacuation order in effect in the area of Highway 43 and Pond Road.

This includes the northeast corner of Highway 43 and Schuster Road east to Wasco Pond Road south and at the southwest corner of B Street and Pond Road.

According to the KCFD, an evacuation center has been set up at the 11th Avenue Community Center on West 11th Avenue in Delano. Meanwhile, Animal Services is offering assistance in sheltering animals.

Those with physical limitations needing assistance to evacuate are asked to call the Aging and Adult Services Hotline at (855) 264-6565. People are asked to call before 7 p.m., as assistance is not guaranteed after that time.

For more information, call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1.