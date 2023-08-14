Evacuation order issued for portions of Bear Valley Springs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the area of Skyline Dr between Saddleback Dr and Cumberland Rd in Bear Valley Springs.

The full evacuation order includes: Cumberland Road, West from Bear Valley Road. West on Cumberland Road to Lakeview Drive and Saddleback Drive. South on Saddleback Drive to Skyline Drive. East along Skyline Drive to and including Shenandoah Place and Big Sky Court.

According to the KCFD, "A wildfire is burning at the east end of Bear Valley Springs. Fire began on the Cummings Valley side of Skyline Drive. Winds are pushing the fire westward into the valley. Residents on Skyline Drive are being asked to evacuate."

An evacuation center has been set up at the Munroe Continuation School. 126 South Snyder Avenue, Tehachapi.

If you have any physical limitations and require assistance related to this notification, please call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565

Animal Services will assist with sheltering companion animals at the center.

More information as it becomes available.