Evacuation order lifted for Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Kern County Fire Department, the evacuation order for Wofford Heights has been lifted.

The initial order was issued due to the potential for landslides resulting from recent storms and flooding. The county says surveyors observed movement in the soil suggesting that landslides were "highly likely."

The Calgary Tract on Cane Peak Ct is still under an evacuation warning also due to potential landslides.

If you have an emergency, call 911. If you have any questions about the content of this message, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1.