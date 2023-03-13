Evacuation orders remain in effect across Kern County

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Numerous evacuation orders are in place due to flooding across Kern County. Over the weekend new evacuation orders were issued for both McFarland and Wasco communities.

Rene Medina, a longtime McFarland resident stayed with family Saturday night after the evacuation order. Medina says it's not the first time that his property had been affected by a flood.

"Well, I think 14-15 years ago, here in McFarland, that's why we prepared to do the same thing. Actually last time it was a little bit worse, but this time we didn’t get the flooding on all the streets. You know sandbags in the main areas, and that's about it ya know. We can’t do nothing about nature ya know so it is what it is ya know."

Some residents told 23ABC News that the cities provided them with sandbags beforehand with the city also going around and taking photos of people's homes to assess the damages.

If you live in those areas there is an evacuation center set up at the 11th Avenue Community Center in Delano. It's located at 200 West 11th Avenue. The previous evacuation center at Horizon Elementary School in McFarland is now closed.

And evacuation orders for the low-lying parts of Kernville and the River Kern areas north of Lake Isabella are still in place. If you are impacted Kern Valley High School has been designated as the evacuation center for this community.

If you plan to use Highway 178 to get to the evacuation center it has since been reopened after the flooding closures over the weekend according to California Highway Patrol.

The evacuation warning for the unincorporated county area near the Tule River near Porterville is still in place. The warning is for all businesses and homes within an eighth of a mile on each side of the river.

Flooding is also causing significant damage to the roadways on the Tule River Reservation. As a result, all roads entering the reservation are closed. The Chairman of the Tule River Tribe released a statement saying the Eagle Mountain Casino will be closed until further notice.

23ABC Wofford Heights is just one of the communities impacted by the massive amount of precipitation that has fallen on California in just the first three months of 2023.

According to the American Red Cross, the first step to being ready for possible flooding evacuation is to build or purchase an emergency preparedness kit. That includes items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit, and medications.

It's also recommended to make a plan on where to go in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate such as evacuation centers or nearby friends or family.

The Red Cross also says in case of an emergency situation you will be the first person on the scene and as a result, make sure at least one member of your household is fully trained to administer CPR and first aid.