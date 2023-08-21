Evacuation warning issued for area in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for residents in Ridgecrest located Ridgecrest Blvd. to Las Flores Avenue and Alvord Street to N. China Lake Blvd.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W California Avenue.

KCFD said there is possibility of sump overflow in the area. They're asking residents to remain alert and be prepared to take action to protect your family if necessary.

Ridgecrest City Mayor Eric Bruen said in a social media post the sandbags are available for residents at 633 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.