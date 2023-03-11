Watch Now
Evacuation warning issued for McFarland, other orders remain in effect

An evacuation center will be open at Horizon Elementary School.
Flooding is causing people to leave their homes behind in the Lake Isabella area. 23ABC’s Brianna Willis spoke to one of those residents and explains what they are dealing with.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 14:35:30-05

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department announced an evacuation warning for McFarland. According to KCFD water flow from the Poso Creek has become a threat to the area.

The warning includes residents near Poso Creek from Elmo Highway south to Famoso Road. An evacuation center will be open at Horizon Elementary School.

Heavy rain and flooding Friday caused the Kern County Sheriff's Office to issue evacuation orders for the low-lying parts of Kernville and the Riverkern areas north of Lake Isabella. According to Kern County Fire these evacuation orders are still in place.

If you are impacted, Kern Valley High School has been designated as the evacuation center for this community.

Though the recommended way to get to the evacuation center was to take Sierra Avenue to Hwy 178 into Lake Isabella it appears that roadway is now flooded.

KCSO says the Kern River Bridge is still open and that route can be taken to get to the center.

Local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted out a video addressing those affected by the flooding in Kern County. He encourages state residents to stay up to date with emergency warnings.

"As you are well aware, many parts of California, including Kernville, are under a state of emergency due to the storms happening across the state with flooding. Please stay safe and pay attention to local orders in your area by visiting caloes.ca.gov."

He also tweeted out resources for Kern, Tulare, Fresno, and Kings counties as communities work to recover from the storm.

