Even with record-setting rain, the drought has not improved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield had record-breaking rain yesterday, picking up nearly an inch of rain in just one day. In fact, we've had an impressively wet March in Kern County, so why hasn't the drought improved?

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released this morning shows the same status for the state, including a ranking of Severe Drought for most of Kern County and an area of Moderate Drought for the Kern River Valley and northern desert. Officials say the drought status has not improved because of the low amount of Sierra snow, reporting "mountain snow pack is less than 25 percent of normal across much of the Sierra Nevada."

So yes, we've had plenty of rain the last three weeks, but there hasn't been a lot of snow, which is so critically needed to get us through the dry months of summer. That's because the snow pack slowly melts during the spring, recharging our waterways and reservoirs.

Find me on social media to let me know what you think about the drought, and to share your weather photos, videos and storm reports!

Facebook.com/ElainaRusk23ABC

Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC

Instagram.com/Elaina23ABC