Expanded Learning in Lamont teaches students about topics from STEM to hip-hop

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — You have probably heard about summer school, but in the Lamont Elementary School District, students are joining Saturday School as part of the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. The goal of the program is to give students an opportunity to have different types of classes that they otherwise would not have access to.

On a typical Saturday, 9-year-old Nathan Garay is usually kicking a soccer ball with his friends and family, but for the past few weeks, he's been in taking an art class at school, something he says he's never done before.

Now, because of the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program, not only does he have some drawing lessons under his belt, he is also learning different styles of art.

"The activity that was so cool is when I was making the origami," said Garay. "It was really cool when I finished it."

Garay is not alone. For many Lamont Elementary School District students, classes outside of the typical school curriculum are not always accessible. According to LESD Superintendent Lori Gonzalez, that's where the program comes in.

"We are doing STEM, hip-hop, Readers' Theatre," said Gonzalez.

23ABC Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent Lori Gonzalez

The program is part of the $6 million dollar fund the district received to extend classes for 30 days, which they are doing during summer, winter, and now on Saturdays.

"The point of this is to extend the learning," explained Gonzalez. "Not to replicate what is happening in the classroom, but to extend it."

And it's gotten the attention of families who want to do more for their children, but, according to Gonzalez, maybe don't have the resources.

Students enrolled in the program are also offered two meals, which Gonzalez says really helps out their parents.

"We actually have a waitlist of the students that want to come in, and one of the biggest challenges is really getting staff," said Gonzalez.

At the moment, the program for Saturday School is on a first come, first served basis, with 100 students attending out of the 2,800 in the district.

Gonzalez says they have the money to offer this to more students, but it's tough to ask teachers who have their own children to give up their Saturday. The district is exploring whether substitute teachers will be able to fill the gap.

According to Gonzalez, the funds that provide for the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program are also helping with other after-school programs.

"We did not have any transportation for over 10 years to our after-school program, so now kids that typically didn't stay for the after-school program because we did not have a bus available, now can stay after school during our regular 180 days, and can get transported home," said Gonzalez.

The district is also allowed to bring in some of the courses like hip-hop to the after-school programs, which they say many students like Garay have expressed an interest in.

23ABC Nathan Garay, 9, participates in the Lamont Elementary School Extended Learning Opportunities Program.

"I really love art," said Garay. "I really wanted to join an art class or a dance class."

LESD hopes to have more teachers to be able to open up the waitlist and offer the Saturday School opportunity to more students.