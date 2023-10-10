EXTRA TOPPING: KCSO finds guns, drugs in Rosamond traffic stop

ROSAMOND, Calif — Guns, weapons, drugs and a pizza.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies found it all during a traffic stop early in the morning on Tuesday, October 10th. Officials say they stopped the car for simple vehicle code violations when the discovery was made.

Investigators say 47-year-old Danny Carson had a misdemeanor warrant and was on probation for weapons violations.

During a search of the car, a deputy reportedly found various drugs and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and two loaded handguns, one of which was hidden in a pizza box on top of the pizza.

KCSO PRESS RELEASE:

On October 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Deputies patrolling the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way in Rosamond stopped a vehicle for simple vehicle code violations. The driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a misdemeanor warrant and was on PRCS for weapons violations. Located in the vehicle were various narcotics including suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl which weighed a combined 1.5 lbs. Deputies located a sawed-off shotgun and two loaded handguns, one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of the pizza. Deputies also located cash, scales, narcotic paraphernalia, and packaging. Deputies arrested the 3 passengers in the vehicle, Benjamin Vasquez (47), Krista Rutledge (30), and Saydee Vandehey (18). All four subjects were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility for multiple weapon and drug violations.

