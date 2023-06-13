Fairfax Road scheduled to be closed for two days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some of Fairfax Road is scheduled to be closed for two days due to a paving project.

The closure will take place between Alfred Harrell Highway and Paladino Drive. City officials say the closure will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wed, June 14 and Thurs, June 15. Traffic delays are expected.

As a result of the closure, drivers are advised to use caution and to allow for extra time when driving in that area. The City of Bakersfield also encourages drivers to take Panorama Drive eastbound to Fairfax Road during the closure.

