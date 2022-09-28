Fairfax School District board member arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland was arrested on Tuesday, September 27th.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed six felony counts against Moland, including misappropriation of public funds, falsification of election documents, and voter fraud, among others. The former board president is alleged to have inappropriately used expenditure funds to pay for a lawyer to defend him against a motion to censure him last year.

He is also accused of not living within the Fairfax School District when he ran for office.