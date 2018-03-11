Families hold rally for justice in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. - Family and friends of Ismael Gutierrez and others gathered in Arvin on Saturday to ask for justice in the killings of their loved ones.

The group gathered near Meyer St. and Bear Mountain Boulevard holding signs and chanting "stop the violence, we want justice." Family of Ismael Gutierrez, who was shot and killed in Arvin last year after celebrating his 21st birthday, say they're hoping someone will come forward with information about Gutierrez' killing. His murder remains unsolved.

The family of J.J. Salazar was also represented, and Abraham Martinez was mentioned as another murder that remains unsolved in Arvin. The group said they will continue to hold rallies until the cases of their loved ones are solved.