Family and friends gather to celebrate local veteran Raymond Knight's 100th birthday

Josh Sanders
3:11 PM, Feb 25, 2018
Army Vet Raymond Knight celebrates his 100th birthday

BAKERFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC's Josh Sanders sat down with Raymond Knight yesterday as family and friends gathered to celebrate the Bakersfield veteran and life long Dodger fan turning 100 years young!

Today he hits the century mark! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. KNIGHT! #ConnectingYou

