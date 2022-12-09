Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year

Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique runs in the family. Current co-owner Heidi Shubin inherited the store from her mother, who had inherited the store from her mother, Shubin's grandmother. 40 years after the Bakersfield shop opened its doors, Shubin says she wants to continue the family legacy, but rising inflation is making that more difficult than she had expected.

"We invited everybody, obviously, and we had a charcuterie board and cupcakes, and we did lots of raffle prizes and a huge store discount," said Shubin, describing Sugardaddy's 40th anniversary celebration. "The best thing about it was everybody that came to celebrate us, and my mom was there. My Aunt Julie was there. And my granny was there in spirit, always."

As she reflects on the celebration, however, Shubin says one major concern stays on her mind. She says inflation has resulted in less traffic coming in and out of the store.

"People are scared to come out and spend. We're all wondering how we're going to rob Peter to pay Paul, so we need the community's support now more than ever," said Shubin.

Brittany Sanders, manager at Sugardaddy's, says the store is offering discounts, 30-day layaway, and rewards programs for their customers in the hope of incentivizing shoppers to come back and help them keep their doors open, but inflation is a big concern for everyone.

"It's the price increase," said Sanders. "Not only do people not want to sped, but they don't want to spend what they're seeing on the price right now. Inflation has taken a really big toll on it, and customers are used to paying a certain price for something. I've been getting these jeans for this price for so long, and now it's doubled, and it's out of our hands, unfortunately. We have to keep our doors open."

Sugardaddy's is just one of the many small businesses struggling this year. A revenue report from July from an online network of small business owners showed that nearly 50 percent of those polled say their business could close by the end of fall.

Sanders says the team works hard to keep the store open by bringing in products from around the world and catering to women of all ages and sizes.

"Well, we have a very good group of customers, you know? Long-term customers that are very understanding," said Sanders. "Not to mention, we have a lot of discounts and sales, and we're always trying to do something good for our customers to keep them happy, also keeping us happy."

Connie Selgrath is one of those customers. She says she's bee shopping at Sugardaddy's since before it moved to its current location in Stockdale Village. Selgrath says she shops at Sugardaddy's for fun, and her spending habits haven't changed because she can find items for any occasion.

"It's small. It's personable. I like a boutique," said Selgrath. "I don't shop in department stores at all, and if I can order it online through a department store I will, but I just like the service in here. The colors, the service, the glitter, and the selection of everything you put a whole outfit together. I mean, you've got all the jewelry, you got the shoes, you got the clothes. You got it all."

Shubin says the 40th anniversary celebration was successful, and she hopes the holiday season brings in more revenue as people prepare for Christmas.

"We saw more Christmas people, more Christmas shopping, so that was wonderful. It's picked up a little, but by this time last year, even in the years before, besides covid, it was a lot busier," said Shubin. "So I'm praying. I'm praying that this will kind of get the news out that you're local. You need to support local."

Sugardaddy's says they're grateful for their loyal customers and they hope to make it to their 41st anniversary.

Sugardaddy's Womens Boutique is located at 5512 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield at the Stockdale Village Shopping Center on the northwest corner of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway. They're open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Sugardaddy's also holds online sales on their Facebook and Instagram pages.