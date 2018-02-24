Family confirms body found by Kern River is missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family members have confirmed the body found in the near the Kern River Friday evening was Shayla Wingle, the 39-year-old woman missing since last Friday.

KCSO was able to locate her body with the help of air units. She was located east of the area she was last reported missing.

Wingle had been missing for a week. KCSO says there were scratches on her body, which is consistent with the terrain in the area.

There were no obvious signs of assault on the body and nothing at this point that would lead them to suspect there was foul play.

PREVIOUS STORY:

KCSO said Shayla was last seen Friday night when she and her husband stopped about three miles up Old Kern Canyon Road off Highway 178. Lieutenant Bill Smallwood with KCSO said the couple experienced car trouble and their vehicle ended up in a ditch. Her husband, Brandon Wingle, reported she walked away from their truck sometime after midnight and that was the last he saw her.

Shayla's sister, Sheri, says Brandon told her he spent the night in his truck then got picked up by a towtruck Saturday.

Smallwood said the car was recovered by a family member Monday.

The KCSO Search and Rescue team went out Monday night and has been searching the surrounding area since.