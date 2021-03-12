Family of Demi Dominguez speaking out regarding pending revocation of doctor's license

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two years after her death, the family of Demi Dominguez is speaking out after it was announced the Medical Board of California is seeking to revoke the license of one of her doctors.

Tracy Dominguez says April 2019 will be a month she will never forget because that's when she lost her daughter, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez. Demi was pregnant with her son, Malakhi, who also died due to complications.

"Bakersfield women and mothers and babies are dying— from the hands of a dangerous doctor and they keep giving him probation and rehabilitating, and it's not working," Tracy told 23ABC.

In 2019, Demi went to Mercy Hospital for swelling and high blood pressure. At that time, Dr. Park was the obstetrician on call at the hospital. Demi died a few days later, and her family says the medical treatment from Dr. Park wasn't enough.

Covering Kern County CA Medical board looks to revoke doctor's license following woman's death Anthony Wright, 23ABC

"She should be here, it was preventable. Preeclampsia is preventable," Tracy said. "If it's treated properly magnesium sulfate would have saved my daughter's life."

While the Medical Board is seeking further action against Dr. Park, Tracy and the rest of Demi's family insist her story not be forgotten.

"The medical board needs to step up their game because they are failing the community, and have been for a while," Tracy said.

According to the family Dr. Park. is currently on probation for past incidents. He now faces having his medical license revoked or suspended by the Medical Board of California after a petition was brought before the board. Court documents show that a hearing is being requested Demi's husband, Xavier De Leon, who says it’s long overdue.

"Spending time on it and just going through the whole process of the medical board and filing a complaint," De Leon said. "Just knowing how dismissive the medical board can be in prior instances it's um it's almost kind of scary.”

The family shares they have not seen or spoken to Park’s since Demi's death but they have this to say to him:

He didn’t value her life, or Malakhi. He's destroyed a family. And he should not be practicing. He's not fit to take care of a dog. Tracy Dominguez, Demi Dominguez's Mother

As for Demi’s family, they say they are going to continue to bring awareness and are continuing fighting for their loved ones until they believe justice has been served.