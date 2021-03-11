CA Medical board looks to revoke Bakersfield doctor's license following woman's death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A petition has been brought before the Medical Board of California seeking to revoke the license of a Bakersfield doctor who is facing a lawsuit following the death of a woman in 2019. Court documents show that a hearing is being requested to determine whether Dr. Arthur Park's medical license be revoked or suspended, whether he should be placed on probation or whether he should have any authority to supervise other physician assistants or nurses.

In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez, who was pregnant with her son, went to Mercy Hospital for swelling and high blood pressure. At that time, Dr. Park was the obstetrician on call at the hospital.

According to documents provided by the Medical Board, Dr. Park prescribed Dominguez the drug labetalol. She was later admitted for observation. The documents go on to say that "[Dr. Park] did not directly assess or examine [Dominguez], and did not document any such direct assessment or observation." However, in a later interview with Medical Board investigators, Dr. Park said he visited Dominguez three times and "personally assessed [her]."

Dominguez was released from the hospital the next day.

About two days later, Dominguez was brought back to Mercy after she was found unresponsive and "seizing", according to the documents. Dominguez and her unborn son allegedly died shortly after.

The Medical Board is looking to revoke Dr. Park's license based on gross negligence due to his failure to provide an assessment and evaluation, as well as failing to properly diagnose Dominguez's condition, and failing to provide "adequate and accurate records" of her treatment, according to documents.

Dr. Park faced earlier discipline in 2000 in connection to "negligent acts" in connection to the treatment of two other patients. His license was initially revoked but later reinstated after he completed a PACE Program.

In addition, Dr. Park faces a lawsuit brought by Dominguez's family. The lawsuit claims that Dr. Park and another doctor "negligently and carelessly cared for, treated and rendered medical services" on Dominguez and her baby causing them to suffer fatal injuries.

In a statement in 2019, Dignity Health, which operates Mercy Hospital, said: "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family for their loss. Safety and patient care are our highest priorities, and we take matters involving the quality of care very seriously. Consistent with patient privacy laws and hospital policy, we do not discuss the specifics of any patient’s care or the subject of ongoing litigation."

Dominguez was slated to graduate from CSUB prior to her death. Her mother walked across the stage at CSUB to a standing ovation to honor her daughter and grandson.

A hearing date has not been set at this time. 23ABC reached out to Dr. Park for comment, but he declined to do so.

