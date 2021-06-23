Family of woman killed in rollover crash in January speaks out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In January 23ABC reported about a car crash along Alfred Harrel Highway with nine children in the car, leaving a 24-year-old woman dead.

We sat down with Kathryn brown who not only lost her daughter Kiana Lashay Michelle Coulter due to the crash, but is now adjusting to having young children back in her home.

“I don’t wish this upon anyone, and anyone that is struggling with the loss of a child or the loss of anyone, I wish you all the best, my prayers go out to you,” Brown said.

Kathryn brown is now taking care of her grandchildren after her daughter died in the rollover crash on Jan. 16.

“We’re doing fine, we’re coping with it everyday, we’re just trying to get through it everyday. i miss her everyday, i love her everyday of course."

According to a California Highway Patrol press release, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control. There were a total of nine juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash three of which were in car seats not properly installed. All of the juveniles were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries and for medical evaluation.

Now her family is doing the best they can to pick up the pieces.

“We enjoy the memories of her and we are just coping with life everyday. we just have to keep going and keep pushing,” Brown said.

Kathryn also says one of the biggest struggles is trying to keep the family together since two children live with her and five of the boys live with their dad.

“They’re right down the street one block away from me, we see each other everyday, we’re really looking for a bigger house so we can all be together.”

She adds that the children are all only nine years old and younger. They have their ups and downs grieving the loss of their mother -- but what they also need is clothing.

“We need clothing, not really so much as food but they need everything. we need hygiene products and everything like that, you know it's just hard. there’s a lot of us now in one house.”

While they may be going through difficult times, Kathryn adds that its the help and support from others that’s getting them through it.

“it takes a village, and i need the village.”

The children are as young as 12 months to nine years old. If you would like to donate to the family you contact Kathryn at 661-490-3871.