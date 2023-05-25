Family raising funds for loved one killed in Oildale in weekend shooting

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — This week a Bakersfield family is mourning a loved one who was shot and killed in Oildale Saturday night. While the coroner has yet to identify the victim, his family confirmed his identity as 25-year-old Brian Smith. Now they’re raising money to lay him to rest.

Family and loved ones hosted car washes Wednesday and Thursday off of North Chester Avenue and Justine Street, asking the community in help them raise funds for the funeral expenses.

According to family, Smith was walking down Lincoln Street, near Oildale Avenue, around 9:30 Saturday night when he was shot. While Kern County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene, Smith died from his injuries.

His cousin Victoria Flye said while Smith had had a troubled past — he was actively making improvements and working towards a better future. His sister Jenise Matteson described her brother as a loving person who would give someone the shirt off his back to help.

The family is now doing what they can to honor their loved one. They said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from the community, from donations to local businesses like Miller Thrift — who opened their parking lot and store to the family for fundraising.

The family has several more car wash fundraisers planned. Two will take place Monday in Oildale; one near the Beer Bank Food Mart, and the other at Jason's Retreat from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They also hope this support will inspire anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward. If you have any information you can contact KCSO at 861-3110.