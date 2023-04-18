Family wants 17-year-old's death to shine a light on the dangers of drunk driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 17-year-old Kassidy Phillips was struck and killed by a driver who later pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in 2019. On Monday, her family and friends gathered in front of the Kern Superior Courthouse to reflect on her life and the mark she left behind.

"She had a kind heart and she loved other people," said Phillips family friend Kelly Behill. "She was just a very kind, loving kid and she had her whole life ahead of her. That was taken away, unfortunately. We are here with her siblings and her nieces and nephews. Just a time to reflect on the last almost 4 years."

Behill says Kassidy was like the glue that held everybody in the family together.

She shares her favorite memory of Kassidy:

"I had fallen asleep one night at their house and I woke up to Kassidy tucking me in with a blanket. That's just how her nature was. She was always taking care of everybody," said Behill. "I think about that a lot because most teenagers go to bed not thinking about anything else, but she was just kind like that. She always was taking care of everyone."

Behill says she believes Kassidy would've been happy that her family all came together for her.

"No one deserves to go through what this family has gone through. I think that would make Kassidy proud to know that her family has stood up for her and is seeing this through to the end regardless of the outcome," said Behill.

Behill adds that she is hopeful the situation will shine a light on the issue of drunk driving so that more lives are saved.

"Kassidy is not the first and she won't be the last, but hopefully the more awareness that gets brought to these types of situations, then people will start to think before they get behind the wheel," said Behill.

Heidi Jeremiah, the driver who pleaded no contest to DUI in the crash that killed Kassidy, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, April 18. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online as we bring you those details.