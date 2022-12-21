Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development holds holiday Give Back event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Santa and his elves were on hand to distribute toys at the Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development's (FIELD) training facility on Union Avenue on Tuesday, Dec 20.

"We invited the community out so we can help give back and provide toys for families in need and to help them celebrate this holiday season," said Maria Rawls, Director of Marketing for FIELD.

The first annual Give Back event was put together by the institute and local community partners such as Toys for Tots and Radio Lobo. Event organizers said they were just trying to spread holiday cheer to Central Valley families in need.

"At the end of the day, Christmas season is about giving and every child deserves a toy at Christmas, no matter what the situation," said Darlene Doughty, Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

While kids received toys at the event, adults who attended also got to choose from gently used coats and socks.