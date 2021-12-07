Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Union ave

On Monday night a woman died in a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Union Avenue according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

She sustained major injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the woman will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was in the roadway, not utilizing a crosswalk, when she was struck by the vehicle. At this time drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

