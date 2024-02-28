Father continues to seek justice more than a year after son's murder

In this video, Larry Christy Sr. says he knows who murdered his son and he hopes witnesses or those who know will come forward.

Larry Christy Jr. was shot to death in Boron in September of 2022. His body was found in the desert, on the edge of east Kern County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT: Larry Christy has experienced various emotions since his son was shot to death in September of 2022... but the greatest is anger.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

He says he knows who murdered his son ... and he wants them arrested... as he seeks justice... and he wants it now.

"There are some good people in Boron … But that place is out of control. And they're all a bunch of damn cowards out there because they won't do the right thing and come forward," Larry Christy Sr., the father of the victim, said.

You can hear the frustration in Larry Christy Sr.'s voice...

He's frustrated with the lack of progress in his son's case... and says his heart aches for his wife and family.

Larry Jr. was just 25 years old when he was found dead in the desert near boron... on the edge of Kern County.

A road nearby separates the border with San Bernardino County.

He says he's been to Boron several times, gathering clues and speaking to people in various neighborhoods.

"I keep coming here to see if I can find more evidence for my son. And try to convince people to step up and do the right thing: talk to law enforcement, reach out to the homicide detectives," Larry Sr. said.

But even reaching out comes with challenges. Larry Sr. says he stays in touch with detectives... to do what he can.

"I believe the county needs to give the sheriff's office more funding to get more detectives," Larry Sr. said.

I reached out to KCSO and was told the Larry Christy Jr. case remains active but they could not provide more information.

As for the manpower concerns... public information officer Lori Meza sent this response in an email:

"Our staffing is not at 100% but staffing levels are rising significantly, especially since 2022."

"I just wish people in Boron would come forward. Everybody who knows information, and there's a lot of them out there, I've talked to them. But they need to step up and help. I need their help," Larry Sr. said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 391-7500 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040. In Boron, I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

