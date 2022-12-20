Federal program working to bridge the digital divide comes to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County officials are working to bridge the digital divide with funding from the federal government. They’re hoping to get grant money, which will be used to improve broadband infrastructure throughout the county.

Federal officials established the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program after seeing a need for connectivity in communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kern County Fiscal and Policy Analyst Katelyn Zenger says the grant funding helps close gaps in internet access to improve opportunities for residents, businesses and schools.

“So our office is already working with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to help reach underserved areas based on virtual capacities that were identified during the COVID-19 School restrictions,” Zenger said. “However, this program, the BEAD program really provides an opportunity for each resident to directly impact our community.”

The BEAD program provides just over $42 billion to states that distribute the money to counties based on need. That's why Zenger says it's important to have accurate information when it comes to Kern County residents and their internet service. She says this way, they can better address the varying needs of each community.

“Kern is geographically is the third largest county in the state. And we're comprised of a lot of different terrain, we have desert mountains, riverbeds valley floor, all of this terrain comes with unique suitability to high speed internet,” Zenger said. “And with that, it takes time and adequate funding to really address and support the communities across the board.”

Zenger's office is asking each resident to get involved in the process by ensuring their information is correct on the National Broadband Map.

“That simple act, which will take just a few minutes, can really have a major impact on the broadband infrastructure that we can provide to our county moving forward,” Zenger said.

The possibility of another funding source to further fiber optic infrastructure in Kern County will be separate from SiFi Networks’ work of expanding internet access.

The company approached the City of Bakersfield and Kern County earlier this year about making a $400 million dollar investment toward improving quality broadband access. Both agreements have since been approved at no cost to taxpayers.

Zenger says projects spurred from grant program funding will remain separate from SiFi Network’s operations and projects.

“This BEAD funding is independent and separate,” Zenger said. “This is going to be able to fund projects outside of anything that might currently be in the works or existing, and there will be guidelines to follow.”

Zenger encourages residents without internet access to visit their local library to verify or challenge any broadband services listed for their residence on the National Broadband Map.

You can learn more about the process on Kern County’s website.

To make sure your residence or business is up-to-date on the National Broadband Map, enter your residential address or intended location. If the information already listed isn’t correct, hit the ‘challenge’ button and fill out the form that appears.

The deadline to enter your broadband information is January 13, 2023.