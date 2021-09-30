BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Food insecurity continues to be a concern across the community, that’s why 23ABC is stepping up to help as the Feed for Need event has kicked off at the Kern County Fair.

By noon people were showing up to bring cans and help the community. There are two lines where people can drop them off but, remember five cans gets you one ticket.

“To just be out and help you know help everybody. I have been in the position before and I have needed food, and this is awesome and it is my way of giving back,” said Marilyn Kirk a community member.

Needless to say, it’s been a tough almost two years now which is why now more than ever people understand the importance of organizations like CAPK.

Kirk said it’s her first time donating. When she heard about the event decided this was the day, she would bring her grandchildren.

CAPK administrator Carrie Farwell said this is their biggest collection event of the year and as everyone knows the fair wasn’t around last year to help replenish a much-needed supply. In 2019 they received 44,000 pounds of food.

“44,000 pounds of food provides meals to 38,000 people in the community just to give you an idea,” said Farwell.

She adds one in four children in Kern County are food insecure, so every can donated here really does just stay in the community.