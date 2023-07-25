Watch Now
FEMA extends time for Kern County residents to apply for winter storm assistance

The original deadline for California residents impacted by the 2023 winter storms was July 20, 2023. FEMA has extended the deadline to September 1.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 22:01:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On April 3, 2023, President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster in California as a result of damage caused by severe winter storms. The massive rainfall and flooding, as well as wind damage and landslides, left thousands of Californians stranded, underwater, and with an estimated $30 billion (and counting) in damaged and destroyed property collectively.

In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency qualified residents in the 14 hardest-hit counties, including Kern County, to apply for federal disaster assistance for damage covered by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides occurring between February 21 and July 10, 2023. The original deadline for residents to apply had been July 20. The new deadline is September 1.

According to a FEMA press release on the extension, the government is hoping to provide more time for people in remote areas to apply, as well as for residents in counties recently added to FEMA's list of qualifying counties.

FEMA's Individuals and Households Program may provide disaster assistance for eligible costs of home repairs, rental assistance for temporary housing, essential personal property, disaster-related medical and dental care, funeral expenses, transportation, and childcare.

If you were impacted by this past winter's storms and live in Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Tulare, or Tuolumne Counties, please visit FEMA's Disaster Assistance website online, or call them at 800-621-3362 to learn more.

